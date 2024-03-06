Among the standout winners were Ciara and Paul Rudd, who clinched the titles of Mum and Dad of the Year at the ceremony which was held in Titanic Belfast and hosted by Pete Snodden.

Paul's unwavering support and steadfastness in the face of adversity, following the loss of two babies, earned him praise as ‘a rock to his wife and family’ and ‘an amazing daddy to his two gorgeous rainbow boys’.

Ciara's tireless advocacy and courage in raising awareness about baby loss were highlighted as she continues to share her deeply personal journey to ensure that no parent feels alone in their time of grief. Ciara was described as ‘inspirational and a warrior’ for her constant fundraising and the challenges she takes on for the SANDS charity.

Joining the Rudds in the spotlight were Sammy and Carmel McShane, named Grandparents of the Year. Their dedication and love for their family exemplify the importance of family bonds and the vital role grandparents play in shaping the lives of their grandchildren.

Another shining star from Coleraine was Zara Torrens, also honoured as Mum of the Year. Described as a pillar of strength for her three daughters, Zara's resilience during the darkest days of her life, following the loss of her little boy born prematurely at 28 weeks and five days, was recognised as an inspiration to all.

The successes of these remarkable individuals from Coleraine underscores the power of love, resilience, and the importance of community support in overcoming some of life's most difficult challenges.

1 . AWARDS Deborah McEvoy (daughter) and Sammy McShane. Sammy and his wife Carmel (who was unable to attend) were named as Grandparents of the Year. Photo: Jim Corr Photography

2 . AWARDS Zara Torrens, Mum of the Year. Photo: Jim Corr Photography

3 . AWARDS Ciara and Paul Rudd - Mum and Dad of the Year. Photo: Jim Corr Photography