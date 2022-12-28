A Coleraine woman, who is the epitome of the Christmas spirit, has hosted an annual dinner for people who would otherwise have spent December 25 alone.

Margaret Peacock and her helpers worked tirelessly to provide a tasty Christmas dinner for guests as well as entertainment, bingo, a raffle and a gift from Santa.

The event took place at Rathain Fold in the town.

Speaking after the dinner, Margaret said: “My sincere thanks to Chris McCotter for fundraising for the Christmas Day special and cooking all the food.

"My thanks to my volunteers, they were amazing and thank you to Yvonne Thompson for allowing us to use the Rathain Fold and to anyone who helped me in any way, my heartfelt thanks.”

