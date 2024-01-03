The Coleraine woman who has organised a Christmas dinner for the elderly and lonely for 35 years has praised the volunteers who made this year’s event such a success.

Margaret Peacock organised the event at Rathain Fold on Christmas Day and said: “I would personally like to thank all our guests who attended, and I was so pleased to learn once again that everyone had a great time.

"It was fantastic seeing some new faces, as well as my faithful guests who I always look forward to seeing. Special thanks to ALL my volunteers who selflessly give up their day to help others. The outstanding display of delicious food was only made possibly by my hard working chef on the day, Chris McCotter, who was also instrumental in getting donations to make it the success it was.”

Margaret added: “Unapologetic thanks to my few donors who know who they are but wish to remain anonymous, God bless you. You know the difference your kindness makes by the joy on the faces of the guest. Thank you Yvonne Thompson for the use of the Fold. Wishing everyone a peaceful, and healthy 2024, and check up on friends or neighbours who may be on their own.”

1 . News Chef Chris McCotter and organiser Margaret Peacock pictured at the Christmas Day dinner. Photo: Chris McCotter

2 . News The function room at Rathain Fold all set, waiting for guests attending Margaret Peacock's Christmas Day dinner. Photo: Chris McCotter

3 . News Enjoying fine food, fun and friendship at Margaret Peacock's Christmas Day dinner. Photo: Chris McCotter

4 . News A round of applause for the volunteers from the guests who enjoyed fine food, fun and friendship at Margaret Peacock's Christmas Day dinner. Photo: Chris McCotter