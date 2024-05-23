And the north coast club has finished the competition with a huge amount of success at the Celtic Spirit competition in Galway. Here are the results:

Youth Snipers stunt 2nd; Mini Venom stunt 1st; Mini solo Emily 1st; Youth duo Olivia and Holly 4th; Youth duo Poppy and Ellia 3rd; Youth duo Phoebe and Faye 2nd; Mini Hurricane 1st; Mini Raine 2nd; Tiny Storm 1st; Youth Blizzard 6th; Senior Assassins stunt 2nd.

Junior Explosion stunt 2nd; Junior Heatwave 7th; Senior Cyclones 5th; Senior duo Kerry Lauren 1st; Senior solo Lauren 4th; Senior solo Kerry 3rd.

Coach Shania Watton said: “I couldn’t be prouder of our athletes, today and everyday! Absolute superstars.

"We are now preparing for pur summer showcase in the Riverside Theatre in June and our competition team tryouts to prepare for next season at the beginning of June.”

1 . NEWS Mini soloist Emily McIlroy Photo: NEMESIS

2 . NEWS Mini venom Photo: NEMESIS

3 . NEWS Mini venom stunt - Emily Davison, Talilotu Ha’unga, Maci Boyle, Fariyah Newman. Photo: NEMESIS

4 . NEWS Junior Heatwave - Poppy Calvin, Willow Rodgers, Quinn McMullan, Leah Baird, Matilda Kane, Peyton Tosh, Eliana McAfee, Imogen Mullan, Ellia Watt, Ruby Hook, Isla Martin, Jessica McFadden, Isla Lyons, Megan Mulholland, Molly Hutchinson, Grace Rodgers, Olivia Kane, Holly Sproule, Ella McDowell, Maya Ramsey Photo: NEMESIS