IN PICTURES: Communities get into the party spirit to mark the Platinum Jubilee

Parties were held across the city, with residents enjoying the special occasion and community spirit,
Guests of Ravarnet Community Network are pictured enjoying The Big Jubilee Lunch as thousands of people across Northern Ireland celebrated The Big Jubilee Lunch, the official public celebration for HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The Royal British Legion in Lisburn invited 70 people over the age of 70 to a Jubilee celebration dinner
The Rev Nicholas Dark Branch Chaplain was presented with a framed print by Ian Freeburn and Chairman Brian Sloan at the Royal Britishh Legion's Jubilee dinner
Toasting Her Majesty at the Jubilee Dinner at the Royal British Legion in Lisburn