In pictures: Community 'Meet and Eat' event in Bushmills thanks to Ballytober PS pupils

The community of Bushmills and surrounding area enjoyed a tasty ‘Meet and Eat’ event recently – all thanks to two Ballytober Primary School pupils.

By Una Culkin
Published 4th May 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 15:12 BST

Pupils Katelyn and Ethan’s submitted a successful bid for £500 to the Bushmills Community Choices Participatory Budgeting Project to be used to fund an evening of shared company and good food.

Their "Meet and Eat" event was held in Dunluce Presbyterian Church Hall and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace, even went along to open the evening's proceedings.

The funding itself was granted from the Council's Good Relations programme.

After lots of preparations – including taste testing some delicious treats from the Bilberry Mill Cafe in Bushmills – Katelyn and Ethan were delighted to see a packed hall for their event.

Here’s a selection of photos of some of the fun that evening...

Ballytober PS pupils Ethan and Katelyn who organised the event

1. Community

Ballytober PS pupils Ethan and Katelyn who organised the event Photo: s

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace (right) who opened the Meet and Eat event pictured with (from left) Elaine Anderson, principal Ballytober PS; Ethan; Cllr Sandra Hunter; Katelyn.

2. Community

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace (right) who opened the Meet and Eat event pictured with (from left) Elaine Anderson, principal Ballytober PS; Ethan; Cllr Sandra Hunter; Katelyn. Photo: s

Ethan and Katelyn taste testing some treats for the event

3. Community

Ethan and Katelyn taste testing some treats for the event Photo: s

One of the organisers Katelyn

4. Community

One of the organisers Katelyn Photo: s

