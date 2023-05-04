The community of Bushmills and surrounding area enjoyed a tasty ‘Meet and Eat’ event recently – all thanks to two Ballytober Primary School pupils.

Pupils Katelyn and Ethan’s submitted a successful bid for £500 to the Bushmills Community Choices Participatory Budgeting Project to be used to fund an evening of shared company and good food.

Their "Meet and Eat" event was held in Dunluce Presbyterian Church Hall and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace, even went along to open the evening's proceedings.

The funding itself was granted from the Council's Good Relations programme.

After lots of preparations – including taste testing some delicious treats from the Bilberry Mill Cafe in Bushmills – Katelyn and Ethan were delighted to see a packed hall for their event.

