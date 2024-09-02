Organisers of this year’s Millburn Summer Smile project ensured that The Housing Executive’s £4,742 Community Cohesion grant was used to deliver a fantastic scheme for all the family.

Billy Ellis, Millburn Community Association Outreach Worker said: “I would like to thank the Housing Executive for its continued support to our community.

“They have helped us deliver our summer activities which included trips, drop-in activities for our senior youth, a two-week summer camp for over 60 children and some inter-generational work too.

“Activities on offer boosted residents’ physical and mental well-being, tackled social isolation, and helped build relationships and a feel-good factor within the Millburn community.

“Our project gives local families peace of mind knowing their children have a safe environment with quality activities to keep them active throughout the summer months. I feel we have managed to make Millburn smile once again this summer.”

Sandra Quigg, Housing Executive Customer Service Housing Apprentice said: “We were delighted to support such a fun and inclusive family event via our Community Involvement Grant Fund.

“The number of happy people that turned out to the fantastic Cornfield site in Ballysally to enjoy the project’s Hawaiian Day was testament to a brilliantly run and fully inclusive scheme. Congratulations to everyone who worked hard to make it a success.”

1 . EVENTS Rhaen-Mae and Ellis enjoying the Hawaiian theme party at Millburn Community Association. Photo: NIHE

2 . EVENTS Pictured during the Millburn Community Association Fun Day (from left) Bronagh McCambridge, Millburn Community Association volunteer, Billy Ellis, Millburn Community Association Outreach Worker, Kerri Chapman, Millburn Community Association Volunteer and Emay Ellis, Millburn Community Association Outreach Worker. Photo: NIHE