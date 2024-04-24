In pictures: Confirmation Mass at St John the Baptist Church, Portadown

Special memories were made at a Confirmation Mass in St John the Baptist Church, Portadown.
By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Apr 2024, 18:22 BST

Confirmation was administered by Archbishop Eamon Martin.

Pictures by Tony Hendron.

Pupils from various local schools who received the sacarament of Confirmation from Archbishop Eamon Martin. PT16-245.

Pupils of Presentation Primary School who received the sacarament of Confirmation from Archbishop Eamon Martin in the Church of St John the Baptist. PT16-242.

Year 7 pupils of St John the Baptist Primary School who were confirmed by Archbishop Eamon Martin. PT16-243.

Pupils of Ballyoran Primary School who received the sacarament of Confirmation from Archbishop Eamon Martin at the Church of St John the Baptist. PT16-244.

