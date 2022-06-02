In pictures: Cookstown Continental Market brings in the crowds

Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, in partnership with Cookstown Town Centre Forum, the two-day market took place as part of Market Place Europe’s spring tour.

The market featured more than 40 traders from as far afield as Morocco, Spain, France, Holland, Italy, Poland and Ecuador.

As well as mouth-watering dishes, from freshly-made pancakes to delicious Bratwurst Sausages, visitors to the market were kept entertained with a variety of street entertainment, a designated carnival themed kids zone and live music performances.