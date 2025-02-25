In pictures: Cookstown firefighters recognised for long service at awards ceremony

The NIFRS honoured and recognised 131 employees who have completed 20, 30 or 40 years of service.

NIFRS Long Service and Good Conduct awards ceremony took place at its new Learning & Development College (LDC) in Cookstown which will be officially opened later this year.

NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Aidan Jennings, Chairperson of NIFRS Board Jay Colville and Permanent Secretary Peter May attended the event alongside Lord Lieutenant of County Tyrone Robert Scott who presented the awards.

The awards recognise employees in both operational and support roles within NIFRS.

The ceremony saw 91 operational and 5 support employees receive 20-year long service medals, 31 operational employees receive 30-year clasps, one operational employee receive 40-year clasp and one support employee receive the 40 year medallion award.

Employees were also recognised with commendations for three incidents for their actions, professionalism and distinguished conduct.

1 . Awards ceremony CC Mullan, Cookstown, receiving his award from Lord Lieutenant of County Tyrone Robert Scott and NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Aidan Jennings. Photo: John Stafford

2 . Awards ceremony SC Morrison, Cookstown, receiving his award from Lord Lieutenant of County Tyrone Robert Scott and NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Aidan Jennings. Photo: John Stafford

3 . Awards ceremony WC McKinney, WAC HQ, Cookstown, receiving his award from Lord Lieutenant of County Tyrone Robert Scott and NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Aidan Jennings. Photo: John Stafford