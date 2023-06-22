Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
Councillor Trevor Wilson pictured at the annual awards evening in Moneymore Recreation Hall with Naomi Mitchell, dance tutor. Credit: Jillian LennoxCouncillor Trevor Wilson pictured at the annual awards evening in Moneymore Recreation Hall with Naomi Mitchell, dance tutor. Credit: Jillian Lennox
Councillor Trevor Wilson pictured at the annual awards evening in Moneymore Recreation Hall with Naomi Mitchell, dance tutor. Credit: Jillian Lennox

In pictures: Cookstown’s Sollus School of Highland Dancers 'step out' at their annual awards

Cookstown-based Sollus School of Highland Dancers recently took part in the Highland Dance UKA Exams.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:25 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 12:25 BST

The girls excelled in their exams with some dancers achieving the highest grade.

The awards were presented at the annual end of year display in Moneymore Recreation Hall by Trevor Wilson, local councillor and Ulster Scots representative.

The dancers are taught by Miss Naomi Mitchell, UKA qualified dance tutor, who puts in a lot of time throughout the year, and her passion for Highland Dance is evident through her dancers and their achievements.

Councillor Trevor Wilson, Ulster Scots Representative, pictured with Sollus HD Cookstown Dancers and Dance Tutor Naomi Mitchel. Credit: Jillian Lennox

1. Highland dancers awards evening

Councillor Trevor Wilson, Ulster Scots Representative, pictured with Sollus HD Cookstown Dancers and Dance Tutor Naomi Mitchel. Credit: Jillian Lennox Photo: Jillian Lennox

Some of the Sollus School of Highland dancers from Cookstown who received awards. Credit: Jillian Lennox

2. Prize winning dancers

Some of the Sollus School of Highland dancers from Cookstown who received awards. Credit: Jillian Lennox Photo: Jillian Lennox

Prize winning dancers at the Sollus Highland Dancers annual presentation evening. Credit: Jillian Lennox

3. Dancers take a bow!

Prize winning dancers at the Sollus Highland Dancers annual presentation evening. Credit: Jillian Lennox Photo: Jillian Lennox

Cookstown councillor Trevor Wilson, Ulster Scots representative, pictured with his granddaughter at the awards evening. Credit: Jillian Lennox

4. Proud grandad!

Cookstown councillor Trevor Wilson, Ulster Scots representative, pictured with his granddaughter at the awards evening. Credit: Jillian Lennox Photo: Jillian Lennox

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Ulster Scots