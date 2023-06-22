In pictures: Cookstown’s Sollus School of Highland Dancers 'step out' at their annual awards
Cookstown-based Sollus School of Highland Dancers recently took part in the Highland Dance UKA Exams.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:25 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 12:25 BST
The girls excelled in their exams with some dancers achieving the highest grade.
The awards were presented at the annual end of year display in Moneymore Recreation Hall by Trevor Wilson, local councillor and Ulster Scots representative.
The dancers are taught by Miss Naomi Mitchell, UKA qualified dance tutor, who puts in a lot of time throughout the year, and her passion for Highland Dance is evident through her dancers and their achievements.
