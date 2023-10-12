Held in Ballymoney Town Hall, the tea dance was open to everyone and Council staff were delighted to be joined by residents from St James’s Lodge, Bohill Care Home and Prospect Private Nursing Home.

Those who attended were treated to music from the wonderful Francis Faulkner as well as some tea, coffee, sandwiches and buns. Also on display was a selection of objects, photographs and panels showcasing dances that have taken place in the area.

Museum Officer, Jamie Austin said: “It was a joy to see everyone come together, enjoy the music and to hear how the dance had brought friends together after years apart. We had lots of people asking when the next one will be happening, so we look forward to planning another in the New Year.”