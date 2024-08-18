In pictures: Country night at the Ashburn Hotel, Lurgan in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke

By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Aug 2024, 13:04 BST
A successful charity country music night was held in the Ashburn Hotel, Lurgan in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke.

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those who enjoyed the event.

Enjoying the Chest, Heart and Stroke Country Night fundraiser at the Ashburn Hotel are from left, Robert McQuitty, Carol Lucas and Shauna Lucas. LM34-207.

Enjoying the Chest, Heart and Stroke Country Night fundraiser at the Ashburn Hotel are from left, Robert McQuitty, Carol Lucas and Shauna Lucas. LM34-207. Photo: Tony Hendron

Some of the country music fans who attended the Chest, Heart and Stroke Country Night fundraiser at the Ashburn Hotel on Friday night. LM34-202.

Some of the country music fans who attended the Chest, Heart and Stroke Country Night fundraiser at the Ashburn Hotel on Friday night. LM34-202. Photo: Tony Hendron

Enjoying the Chest, Heart and Stroke Country Night fundraiser at the Ashburn Hotel are from left, Patsy McKeever, Tina Gilmore, Jean Kelly and Vera Scullion. LM34-201.

Enjoying the Chest, Heart and Stroke Country Night fundraiser at the Ashburn Hotel are from left, Patsy McKeever, Tina Gilmore, Jean Kelly and Vera Scullion. LM34-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

Ready for a great night of music at the Chest, Heart and Stroke Country Night fundraiser at the Ashburn Hotel are from left, Jean Kinnear, Josie McKenna, Liz Adair, Maureen McKenna and William White. LM34-205.

Ready for a great night of music at the Chest, Heart and Stroke Country Night fundraiser at the Ashburn Hotel are from left, Jean Kinnear, Josie McKenna, Liz Adair, Maureen McKenna and William White. LM34-205. Photo: Tony Hendron

