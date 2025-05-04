A large number of spectators enjoyed the fine weather as they lined the streets to watch the bands.
Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture these moments from the event.
1. Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band parade
Enjoying the Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band parade are sisters Heidi, left, and Evie Hamilton. LM18-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band parade
Host band members, Emma Magee and Ty Chambers (10) pictured at the Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band parade. LM18-214. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band parade
Looking happy at the Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band parade are from left, Marie Dean, Phoebe Briggs and Lily-May Patton. LM18-212. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band parade
Pictured at Saturday's parade are from left, Aaron Campbell, Rachel Campbell, Noel Teggart and Ellen Crozier. LM18-213. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.