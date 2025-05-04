In pictures: Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band’s annual parade

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th May 2025, 10:46 BST
There was a big turnout for Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band’s annual parade in Lurgan on Saturday night.

A large number of spectators enjoyed the fine weather as they lined the streets to watch the bands.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture these moments from the event.

Enjoying the Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band parade are sisters Heidi, left, and Evie Hamilton. LM18-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Host band members, Emma Magee and Ty Chambers (10) pictured at the Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band parade. LM18-214. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Looking happy at the Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band parade are from left, Marie Dean, Phoebe Briggs and Lily-May Patton. LM18-212. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Pictured at Saturday's parade are from left, Aaron Campbell, Rachel Campbell, Noel Teggart and Ellen Crozier. LM18-213. Photo: TONY HENDRON

