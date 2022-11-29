In pictures: crowds come out for Newtownabbey's switch on events

Residents from across Newtownabbey have attended Christmas switch on events in Ballyclare, Glengormley, Rathcoole and Mossley over recent days.
The festive family fun took place across the borough from Wednesday, November 23 to Saturday, November 26.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross commented: “Our Christmas switch on events are a great time for everyone to come together as a community and get into the festive spirit.”
Santa Claus pictured at the Ballyclare Christmas switch-on with Chloe McKnight, Lindsay McKnight, Carole Scott and Trevor Lightowler.
Mayor, Alderman Stephen Ross is pictured with Brendan, Fiona and Aodhan Graham at the Glengormley Christmas Switch On Event.
Ryan, Gemma, Rosie and Alfie Heaney get into the festive spirit at the Glengormley Christmas Switch On event.
4. Julie-Anne, Jonathan and little Thomas enjoying the Christmas lights and atmosphere at Mossley Mill.
