In pictures: crowds come out in Cloughmills for North Antrim Twelfth parade

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Jul 2024, 10:03 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2024, 19:55 BST
Cloughmills District LOL No 14 hosted this year’s North Antrim Twelfth demonstration.

The other North Antrim districts of Ballymoney, Bushmills, Ballycastle and Rasharkin joined their Cloughmills counterparts for the day’s events.

Crowds came out to see the 43 lodges on parade, accompanied by 29 bands and Lambeg drums.

Drumaheagles Young Defenders on parade at the annual Twelfth of July demonstrations in Cloughmills.

Topp Star WLOL 195 taking part in the Cloughmills for the Twelfth of July demonstrations.

John Rodgers of Giant's Causeway LOL 1195 pictured in Cloughmills

Dunaghy Accordion Band pictured at the Twelfth of July demonstration in Cloughmills.

