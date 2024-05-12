In pictures: crowds come out in Loughgall for Hillhaven Flute Band's parade

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th May 2024, 10:58 BST
Hillhaven Flute Band’s annual parade brought out a good turnout of spectators and visiting bands to Loughgall on Friday evening.

Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the atmosphere of the parade.

1. Hillhaven Flute Band annual parade

Smiles from the Preston family from Tandragee at the Hillhaven Flute Band annual parade on Friday. Included from left, mum, Ruth, Amelia, dad, Mervyn and Amaya. PT20-225. Photo: Tony Hendron

2. Hillhaven Flute Band annual parade

Enjoying Friday night's Hillhaven Flute Band annual parade are from left, Sam Woods, Wendy Wright and David Williamson. PT20-230. Photo: Tony Hendron

3. Hillhaven Flute Band annual parade

The drummers of Portadown True Blues on parade in Loughgall on Friday night in support of the Hillhaven Flute Band annual parade. PT20-214. Photo: Tony Hendron

4. Hillhaven Flute Band annual parade

Posing for our photographer at the Hillhaven Flute Band annual parade in Loughgall are Darren Richardson and fiancee Dorothy Buckley. PT20-216. Photo: Tony Hendron

