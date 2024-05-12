In pictures: crowds come out in Loughgall for Hillhaven Flute Band's parade

Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the atmosphere of the parade.
1. Hillhaven Flute Band annual parade
Smiles from the Preston family from Tandragee at the Hillhaven Flute Band annual parade on Friday. Included from left, mum, Ruth, Amelia, dad, Mervyn and Amaya. PT20-225. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Hillhaven Flute Band annual parade
Enjoying Friday night's Hillhaven Flute Band annual parade are from left, Sam Woods, Wendy Wright and David Williamson. PT20-230. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Hillhaven Flute Band annual parade
The drummers of Portadown True Blues on parade in Loughgall on Friday night in support of the Hillhaven Flute Band annual parade. PT20-214. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Hillhaven Flute Band annual parade
Posing for our photographer at the Hillhaven Flute Band annual parade in Loughgall are Darren Richardson and fiancee Dorothy Buckley. PT20-216. Photo: Tony Hendron