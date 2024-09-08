In pictures: crowds enjoy spectacular Saturday evening in Portrush at Northern Ireland International Air Show

A spectacular evening’s entertainment followed a thrilling Saturday at the Northern Ireland International Air Show.

Crowds stayed on after the day’s main aerial displays and ground activities to enjoy an evening of airborne pyrotechnics, fireworks and music.

These photos capture some of the atmosphere at Portrush on Saturday evening.

Getting in the swing on Saturday night in Portrush.

Getting in the swing on Saturday night in Portrush. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

On stage on Saturday evening in Portrush.

On stage on Saturday evening in Portrush. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

Fireworks over Portrush on Saturday night.

Fireworks over Portrush on Saturday night. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

Taking it easy at Portrush.

Taking it easy at Portrush. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

