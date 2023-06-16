Register
In pictures: crowds flock to Garden Show Ireland at Antrim Castle Gardens

The historic Antrim Castle Gardens are bustling with visitors this weekend (June 16-18) as this year’s Garden Show Ireland stages a three-day extravaganza of flowers, food and fun.
By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Jun 2023, 20:30 BST

Now in its 19th year, the show is expected to attract around 30,000 visitors across the weekend.

Taking inspiration from acclaimed garden designer Diarmuid Gavin’s magical, mechanical Jubilee Garden, this year’s show is adopting ‘Pure Imagination’ as its theme for 2023 as weird and wonderful exuberance meets gardening excellence.

The event is packed with ideas and inspiration, expert advice and opportunities to buy from specialist plant growers, creative insights from Garden Show Ireland ambassador Diarmuid Gavin, plus food, live music, local crafts and much more.

Tickets cost £10 (children under 16 admitted free) and can be purchased online at gardenshowireland.com

these pictures give a taste of what was going on at the show on Friday.

Gardening enthusiasts browse through some of the plants on sale at the show.

Gardening enthusiasts browse through some of the plants on sale at the show. Photo: Darren Kidd / Press Eye

Six-year-old Naomi McArdle enjoying the first day of the show.

Six-year-old Naomi McArdle enjoying the first day of the show. Photo: Press Eye

.Pictured at the show on Friday are Jackie Davis and great grand-daughter Enya Miller.

.Pictured at the show on Friday are Jackie Davis and great grand-daughter Enya Miller. Photo: Darren Kidd / Press Eye

Visitors enjoy the first day of Garden Show Ireland 2023.

Visitors enjoy the first day of Garden Show Ireland 2023. Photo: Darren Kidd / Press Eye

