In pictures: crowds flock to Garden Show Ireland at Antrim Castle Gardens
Now in its 19th year, the show is expected to attract around 30,000 visitors across the weekend.
Taking inspiration from acclaimed garden designer Diarmuid Gavin’s magical, mechanical Jubilee Garden, this year’s show is adopting ‘Pure Imagination’ as its theme for 2023 as weird and wonderful exuberance meets gardening excellence.
The event is packed with ideas and inspiration, expert advice and opportunities to buy from specialist plant growers, creative insights from Garden Show Ireland ambassador Diarmuid Gavin, plus food, live music, local crafts and much more.
Tickets cost £10 (children under 16 admitted free) and can be purchased online at gardenshowireland.com
these pictures give a taste of what was going on at the show on Friday.