In pictures: crowds gather as Ould Lammas Fair kicks off in Ballycastle on Saturday

Events on Saturday included a beach dog ability display, a new addition for 2024. Market stalls lined the streets as visitors enjoyed the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ciarán McQuillan presented the heavy horse show prizes and also met with the many visitors who came along for the long weekend.
Sand sculptor Tony Hawkins hard at work in Ballycastle. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council
Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council Cllr Ciaran McQuillans watches Ellie Park with her dog. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council
The Mayor, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, pictured with Denis Butler during the horse parade at the Ould Lammas Fair on Saturday. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council
Caleb Maguire at the horse show on the first day of this year's Ould Lammas Fair. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council
