In pictures: crowds gather at Armagh Cathedral for Memorial Mass for Pope Francis

Speaking during Thursday evening’s memorial service at Armagh Cathedral, the All-Ireland Primate said Pope Francis, from the first days of his pontificate, had “a special place in his heart for those on the peripheries”.

He said that led the late pontiff to show solidarity with the poor and the vulnerable, “looking into their faces, touching their flesh, drawing them close and assuring them, ‘God loves you’”.

In his homily, the archbishop reflected on how Pope Francis had asked to be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore with the simple inscription: ‘Franciscus’ – ‘Francis’, the name he chose 12 years ago at his election.

"It caused quite a stir at the time, because no other pope in the history of the Church had taken the name of such a revered saint; inevitably, it would bring comparisons to the beloved Saint Francis of Assisi, who had given up everything for a life of radical poverty and humility,” said Archbishop Martin.

"But the former Archbishop of Buenos Aires was fully aware of the challenge. On that very first night when he stood on the balcony of Saint Peter’s Basilica, he touched our hearts when he humbly greeted the people with a simple ‘Buonasera’, and then bowed his head down low, asking for the people’s prayers and blessing. And here we are this evening, praying for him and thanking God for the many blessings Pope Francis himself has brought to the Church and to the world.

"Like the amazing Saint Francis of Assisi, the new Pope Francis immediately began to prioritise the poor and the marginalised – and not just those who are financially poor, but everyone who is exploited, excluded, forgotten, or abused.

"Pope Francis especially wanted to reach the hearts of those who are spiritually poor, those who feel empty inside. To them he offered the Joy of the Gospel, a reason for living, a reason for hoping and an invitation to a personal encounter and friendship with Christ.”

Among those attending the service were Secretary of State, Hilary Benn; Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Sarah Duffy; Sinn Féin president Mary-Lou McDonald and SDLP leader Claire Hanna.

1 . Memorial Mass for Pope Francis Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy signs the Book of Condolence at the Memorial Mass for Pope Francis in Armagh Cathedral. Photo: Liam McArdle

2 . Memorial Mass for Pope Francis Taking part in the Memorial Mass for Pope Francis in Armagh Cathedral. Photo: Liam McArdle

3 . Memorial Mass for Pope Francis Crowds waiting to sign the Book of Condolence at the Memorial Mass for Pope Francis. Photo: Liam McArdle