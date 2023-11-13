In pictures: crowds gather for Remembrance Sunday in Lisburn and Hillsborough

Heavy rain didn’t deter the many participants and spectators who turned out for the annual Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Lisburn and Royal Hillsborough.

Mayor Councillor Andrew Gowan and Chief Executive David Burns laid a wreath on behalf of councillors and citizens of Lisburn and Castlereagh at a service of remembrance in Lisburn organised by the Lisburn RBL branch to remember and honour the sacrifices of all those who gave their lives in defence of their country.

Also participating were the Dep. Lord Lieu. for Co Antrim, Mr Eric Rainey; RBL Chairman Brian Sloan; uniformed personnel including Royal Navy British Army and RAF NI; veterans, and members of the local community.

AldJames Tinsley, as Veterans Champion, represented the Mayor by laying a wreath on behalf of councillors and citizens of Lisburn and Castlereagh in Royal Hillsborough at a service organised by the Hillsborough RBL branch of the RBL. The Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Co Down, Professor Neil McClure, also laid a wreath at the ceremony.

