Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Pacemaker Press 13-09-2022: King Charles III will make his first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch on Tuesday, as part of a tour of the UK. They will travel to Hillsborough Castle for a number of engagements. The crowds began to gather before dawn in Hillsborough, hoping to get a good view of the new King. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

IN PICTURES: Crowds gather in Hillsborough to welcome the new King

Crowds have gathered in Royal Hillsborough to welcome the new King and Queen Consort to the village,

By Julie-Ann Spence
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 12:42 pm

King Charles III and the QUeen Consort will be visiting the Castle as part of their one day visit to Northern Ireland, which also includes a memorial service at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.

1.

Pacemaker Press 13-09-2022: King Charles III will make his first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch on Tuesday, as part of a tour of the UK. They will travel to Hillsborough Castle for a number of engagements. The crowds began to gather before dawn in Hillsborough, hoping to get a good view of the new King. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Photo Sales

2.

Pacemaker Press 13-09-2022: King Charles III will make his first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch on Tuesday, as part of a tour of the UK. They will travel to Hillsborough Castle for a number of engagements. The crowds began to gather before dawn in Hillsborough, hoping to get a good view of the new King. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Photo Sales

3.

Pacemaker Press 13-09-2022: King Charles III will make his first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch on Tuesday, as part of a tour of the UK. They will travel to Hillsborough Castle for a number of engagements. The crowds began to gather before dawn in Hillsborough, hoping to get a good view of the new King. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Photo Sales

4.

Pacemaker Press 13-09-2022: King Charles III will make his first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch on Tuesday, as part of a tour of the UK. They will travel to Hillsborough Castle for a number of engagements. The crowds began to gather before dawn in Hillsborough, hoping to get a good view of the new King. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Photo Sales
Charles IIINorthern IrelandBelfast
Next Page
Page 1 of 5