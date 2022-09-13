IN PICTURES: Crowds gather in Hillsborough to welcome the new King

King Charles III and the QUeen Consort will be visiting the Castle as part of their one day visit to Northern Ireland, which also includes a memorial service at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.
1.
Pacemaker Press 13-09-2022: King Charles III will make his first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch on Tuesday, as part of a tour of the UK. They will travel to Hillsborough Castle for a number of engagements.
The crowds began to gather before dawn in Hillsborough, hoping to get a good view of the new King.
Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
