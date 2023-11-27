In pictures: Crowds turn out for Christmas festivities in Magherafelt town centre
Huge crowds attended this year’s Christmas festivities in Magherafelt on Saturday.
By Stanley Campbell
For the first time, Market Square hosted a Children’s Christmas Village where children met the Grinch, enjoyed Christmas crafts, musical performances, puppet shows and storytelling.
Free face painting also took place in the Bank of Ireland on Market Square which proved as popular as always, and live entertainment was on offer.
The main event was Santa’s arrival to switch on the Christmas lights with help from the Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Meta Graham.
