Huge crowds attended this year’s Christmas festivities in Magherafelt on Saturday.

For the first time, Market Square hosted a Children’s Christmas Village where children met the Grinch, enjoyed Christmas crafts, musical performances, puppet shows and storytelling.

Free face painting also took place in the Bank of Ireland on Market Square which proved as popular as always, and live entertainment was on offer.

The main event was Santa’s arrival to switch on the Christmas lights with help from the Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Meta Graham.

1 . Festive lights switch on! Deputy Chair Cllr Meta Graham and Santa switch on the lights in Magherafelt on Saturday. Photo: MUDC

2 . Festive lights switch on! Some of those who attended this year’s Christmas Switch on Saturday night. Photo: MUDC

3 . Enjoying the festive party! Some of those who attended this year’s Christmas Switch on Saturday night in Magherafelt. Photo: MUDC

4 . Festive lights switch on! Some of those who attended this year’s Christmas Switch on Saturday night. Photo: MUDC