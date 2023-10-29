In pictures: crowds turn out for thrilling Twilight Night events in Lisburn

More than 8,000 people turned up to enjoy Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s two Twilight Night events in Lisburn city centre.

The relaxed night on Wednesday offered plenty of Halloween thrills for those who are sensitive to noise and lights. Young residents got to dance the evening away at a silent disco and take time out in the sensory bus as well as enjoy the enchanted light walkway.

Thursday evening kicked off with an bewitching parade led by ‘The Lips’, a playful trio of luminous, large scale, lip-synching divas, whose mouths have broken free from their bodies! They led the community lantern parade of over 900 representatives from local schools and community groups.

Pupils, parents and carers represented Ballycarrickmaddy Primary, Largymore Primary, Carr Primary, Brownlee Primary, Downshire Primary, Beechlawn School, Lisburn Central Primary, Stepping Stones, Damask Community Youth and Ballymacash Juniors Youth Club in the lantern parade.

The parade was an amazing start to the fun in Wallace Park where residents enjoyed performances from Streetwise Community Circus, Lisburn Ukes and Ursula Burns. ISLAND Youth Theatre returned for exciting performances and were the perfect complement to the mischievous pop-up Halloween themed characters, dancers and musicians.

Councillor Thomas Beckett, Community and Wellbeing Chairman said: “The parade was impressive and I had the pleasure of joining it at Wallace Park. It truly was brilliant to see thousands enjoy our Twilight Nights this year. Each evening performers playfully roamed through the crowds adding to the bewitching atmosphere. The fantastic fireworks and laser-light show was a fitting close to the Thursday evening. We are already looking forward to next Halloween.”

The Mayor’s charity, Cancer Fund for Children will receive a contribution from the ticket sales. Thanks are extended to everyone who supported the event and helped this worthwhile charity.

1 . Twilight Night One of the spectacular entertainers at the Twilight Night in Lisburn. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

2 . Twilight Night Getting into the spirit of the Twilight Night in Lisburn. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

3 . Twilight Night Meeting one of the colourful characters at the Twilight Night in Lisburn. Photo: McAuley Multimedia