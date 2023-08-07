In pictures: Crowds turnout to enjoy Town Centre Saturday in Dungannon
A fantastic day was had by all at the first of the Council's #TownCenteSaturdays in #Dungannon on Saturday.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:39 BST
The threat of rain didn't dampen the atmosphere and many turned up to enjoy the variety of free family entertainment on offer, including face painting, walkabout characters, live music, caricaturists, food demonstrations, Exploris NI Pop Up Aquarium, and much more. Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy also attended.
It's the turn of #Coalisland this Saturday, August 12, from 12pm - 3pm so make sure you don't miss it.
