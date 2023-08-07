Register
Mid Ulster Council Chairperson Cllr Dominic Molloy joins in the fun during events in Dungannon town centre on Saturday.Mid Ulster Council Chairperson Cllr Dominic Molloy joins in the fun during events in Dungannon town centre on Saturday.
In pictures: Crowds turnout to enjoy Town Centre Saturday in Dungannon

A fantastic day was had by all at the first of the Council's #TownCenteSaturdays in #Dungannon on Saturday.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:39 BST

The threat of rain didn't dampen the atmosphere and many turned up to enjoy the variety of free family entertainment on offer, including face painting, walkabout characters, live music, caricaturists, food demonstrations, Exploris NI Pop Up Aquarium, and much more. Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy also attended.

It's the turn of #Coalisland this Saturday, August 12, from 12pm - 3pm so make sure you don't miss it.

Enjoying the events at the Town Centre Saturday in Dungannon at the weekend.

Enjoying the events at the Town Centre Saturday in Dungannon at the weekend.

One of the many characters who turned up in Dungannon on Saturday to entertain the public.

One of the many characters who turned up in Dungannon on Saturday to entertain the public.

The face painting proved very popular in Dungannon on Saturday.

The face painting proved very popular in Dungannon on Saturday.

Chairperson of Mid Ulster Council Cllr Dominic Molloy meeting some of the people who attended Saturday's event in Dungannon.

Chairperson of Mid Ulster Council Cllr Dominic Molloy meeting some of the people who attended Saturday's event in Dungannon.

