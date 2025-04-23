Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com Visit Shots! now
The RNLI was the beneficiary of an Easter charity coffee morning held in Cushendall.
The event was held on Saturday, April 19 to raise funds for the charity that saves lives at sea.
