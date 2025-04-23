IN PICTURES: Cushendall coffee morning in aid of RNLI

By Una Culkin
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 11:18 BST
The RNLI was the beneficiary of an Easter charity coffee morning held in Cushendall.

The event was held on Saturday, April 19 to raise funds for the charity that saves lives at sea.

Gemma, Jemma Dympna and Conor pictured with a cake kindly donated by Gillan's Bakery pictured at the RNLI coffee and cake sale in Cushendall.Gemma, Jemma Dympna and Conor pictured with a cake kindly donated by Gillan's Bakery pictured at the RNLI coffee and cake sale in Cushendall.
Pictured at the RNLI coffee and cake sale in CushendallPictured at the RNLI coffee and cake sale in Cushendall
Margaret Ann McKillop and Amanda Hamilton pictured at the RNLI coffee and cake sale in CushendallMargaret Ann McKillop and Amanda Hamilton pictured at the RNLI coffee and cake sale in Cushendall
Faith McCormick pictured with a special guest, the Easter Bunny, at the RNLI coffee and cake sale in CushendallFaith McCormick pictured with a special guest, the Easter Bunny, at the RNLI coffee and cake sale in Cushendall
Robert and Ellie McAuley pictured at the RNLI coffee and cake sale in CushendallRobert and Ellie McAuley pictured at the RNLI coffee and cake sale in Cushendall
Pictured at the RNLI coffee and cake sale in CushendallPictured at the RNLI coffee and cake sale in Cushendall
