Here’s a selection of photos from the evening...
1. EVENTS
St Joseph's Parish Centre in Dunloy was packed to capacity for a concert by Derek Ryan. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
2. EVENTS
St Joseph's Parish Centre in Dunloy was packed to capacity for a concert by Derek Ryan. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
3. EVENTS
St Joseph's Parish Centre in Dunloy was packed to capacity for a concert by Derek Ryan. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
4. EVENTS
St Joseph's Parish Centre in Dunloy was packed to capacity for a concert by Derek Ryan. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA