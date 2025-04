The event raised almost £900 in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke in memory of Robin (Rab) McMullan who passed away in May.

Robin’s hand-built blue Ford pick-up made an appearance at the school and a red robin tree was planted in his memory. The pupils all created robin art work and then the parents all stayed for an outdoor orienteering and ‘stay and play’ activity with their children.

The organisers were delighted to have members of Rab’s family in attendance for the event.

