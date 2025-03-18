The parade began as usual at St Patrick's Primary School and made its way to Wolfe Tones GAC for more fun and activities.
Having a great time at the parade are the O'Neill family including, dad, Paul, Fiamna (7), Siofra (3) and mum, Sarah. LM11-258. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Enjoying St Patrick's Day at Derrymacash. LM11-250 Photo: TONY HENDRON
Posing happily at the Derrymacash St Patrick's Day parade are from left, Polly Crangle, Eva Rose Amos and HeidinTopping. LM11-251. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Enjoying the fun at the Derrymacash St Patrick's Day parade. PT11-252. Photo: TONY HENDRON
