In pictures: Derrymacash celebrates St Patrick's Day with parade and community events

By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Mar 2025, 15:00 BST
There was a real community spirit in Derrymacash for this year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The parade began as usual at St Patrick's Primary School and made its way to Wolfe Tones GAC for more fun and activities.

Having a great time at the parade are the O'Neill family including, dad, Paul, Fiamna (7), Siofra (3) and mum, Sarah. LM11-258.

1. St Patrick's Day fun

Enjoying St Patrick's Day at Derrymacash. LM11-250

Posing happily at the Derrymacash St Patrick's Day parade are from left, Polly Crangle, Eva Rose Amos and HeidinTopping. LM11-251.

Enjoying the fun at the Derrymacash St Patrick's Day parade. PT11-252.

