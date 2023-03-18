There was plenty of fun to mark St Patrick’s Day in Derrymacash on Friday.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the highlights of the Derrymacash Wolfe Tones GAC celebrations.
1. All dressed up
Sporting seasonal headgear at the Derrymacash St Patrick's Day celebrations are from left Aodhan Mulholland (3) and twins Aleena and Fiadh (2) Mulholland. Also included are adults, Jacqueline Kane, left, and Melissa Maginn. LM12-228. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Special guests
St Patrick, AKA Pat Christie and the Juggling Lephrahaun, Paul McAtarsney arrived at the Darrymacash St Pat's Fun Day on a tractor. LM12-230. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Fun for all
Mums and toddlers at the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Derrymacash. LM12-231. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Family fun day
The Cumberton family who enjoyed the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Derrymacash. Included are from left, Sophie (10), Patrick (4), mum, Clare and Emma (2). LM12-222. Photo: Tony Hendron