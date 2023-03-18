Register
Enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Derrymacash are Enan (3) and Cian (7) Mulholland. LM12-221.
In pictures: Derrymacash Wolfe Tones GAC St Patrick's Day celebrations

There was plenty of fun to mark St Patrick’s Day in Derrymacash on Friday.

By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Mar 2023, 09:08 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 09:09 GMT

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the highlights of the Derrymacash Wolfe Tones GAC celebrations.

1. All dressed up

Sporting seasonal headgear at the Derrymacash St Patrick's Day celebrations are from left Aodhan Mulholland (3) and twins Aleena and Fiadh (2) Mulholland. Also included are adults, Jacqueline Kane, left, and Melissa Maginn. LM12-228. Photo: Tony Hendron

2. Special guests

St Patrick, AKA Pat Christie and the Juggling Lephrahaun, Paul McAtarsney arrived at the Darrymacash St Pat's Fun Day on a tractor. LM12-230. Photo: Tony Hendron

3. Fun for all

Mums and toddlers at the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Derrymacash. LM12-231. Photo: Tony Hendron

4. Family fun day

The Cumberton family who enjoyed the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Derrymacash. Included are from left, Sophie (10), Patrick (4), mum, Clare and Emma (2). LM12-222. Photo: Tony Hendron

