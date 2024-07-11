In pictures: Donald Trump makes appearance ahead of Corcrain Redmanville bonfire lighting in Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Jul 2024, 10:40 BST
Fireworks lit up the night sky after Corcrain Redmanville’s rocket-shaped bonfire was lit on Wednesday.

Poor weather conditions resulted in a planned fun day being postponed in the afternoon, but a good crowd turned out for the main event.

These photos show the bonfire ahead of the big night when Donald Trump made an appearance at the site and after the impressive bonfire structure was set alight.

Donald Trump made an appearance at the Corcrain Redmanville bonfire.

1. Corcrain Redmanville bonfire

Donald Trump made an appearance at the Corcrain Redmanville bonfire. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

The site of the Corcrain Redmanville bonfire in Portadown, which was lit on July 10.

2. Corcrain Redmanville bonfire

The site of the Corcrain Redmanville bonfire in Portadown, which was lit on July 10. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

The Corcrain Redmanville 'rocket' bonfire in Portadown.

3. Corcrain Redmanville bonfire

The Corcrain Redmanville 'rocket' bonfire in Portadown. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

The impressive Cocraine Redmanville rocket-shaped bonfire which was lit on July 10.

4. Cocraine Redmanville bonfire

The impressive Cocraine Redmanville rocket-shaped bonfire which was lit on July 10. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

