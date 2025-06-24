The event recognised young people in Northern Ireland who have shown extraordinary perseverance, creativity and resilience to complete their Gold DofE Awards in schools, community organisations and youth groups.

Award holders and their guests had the chance to hear from famous Northern Irish faces, including Game of Thrones actor Michelle Fairley, model Kate Grant BEM, and Sex Education star Thaddea Graham.

The celebration saw His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh – who received his own Gold Award from his father Prince Philip in 1986 – congratulate attendees in a speech on their “fantastic achievement”, as he encouraged them to feel proud and “walk a few inches taller”. The Duke also met with Award holders, hearing about the positive impact their DofE has had on them. The Duke later planted a tree on the grounds, to commemorate the celebrations.

Actor Michelle Fairley delivered an inspiring speech, alongside Award-achiever Sarah Johnston who celebrated her own Gold Award achievement today.

Michelle Fairley told attendees: “I found it genuinely powerful to hear that many of you have volunteered in your local areas as part of your Award. Because here, perhaps more than anywhere else in the UK, activities that bring people together – that bridge divides, build understanding, and strengthen cross-community connections – deserve to be recognised and celebrated.

“I’d like you to cast your mind back to the hardest point of your Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, the moment when you most felt like giving up. Maybe you were pitching a tent in spectacular Irish weather! That moment tested you. But the fact remains – you got through it.

"Personally, I’ve got an extra layer of difficulty in my life with my dyslexia. You might think, I bet that makes learning lines a nightmare. And you’d be right! But I learned a way through. For me, that was developing a real intensity and focus on language. Believe me, when all words are a hurdle, you really notice every single one.

"So, take stock in what you find difficult, and don’t be scared of it – embrace it. By getting this achievement, you’ve struck gold – and I don’t just literally mean your Award, but what it’s taught you. When imposter syndrome creeps in (and it will!) I want you to remember what you’ve already achieved. What you’ve already proven to yourself.”

Sarah Johnston, 20, who did her DofE through the Royal School in Armagh, told the crowd how the DofE was life-changing for her. She said: “Like many of us, I signed up for the Award knowing it would be a challenge, but I didn’t fully realise how much it would shape me - not just in the things I did, but in the person I became along the way.”

Reflecting on her Expedition section, Sarah said: “ Whether it was the early starts, carrying what felt like a house on your back, or trying to read a map when it felt like the wind was trying to take it out of your hands - we all had those moments where we were completely out of our comfort zones.

"For me, those few days taught me so much about resilience and teamwork. It didn’t matter if we were tired or a bit lost - what mattered was that we encouraged each other, shared the load, and kept going. When I look back, I remember not just the sore feet, but the laughter, the views, and the quiet pride that came from knowing we’d made it through something tough - together.”

Sarah added: “The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award has had a real impact on who I am today. I genuinely believe it helped me gain the confidence and leadership skills that led to me becoming Head Girl at my school. The Award taught me to stay organised, to communicate clearly, and to take initiative, and I know that so many others here have gained similar life-changing skills from their journey.”

Earlier in the day, His Royal Highness visited South Eastern Regional College (SERC) in Lisburn, where he met students from SERC Campuses in Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards, who are doing their DofE Award.

The Duke chatted to students as they demonstrated activities that they have done for their Volunteering and Skills sections, including learning circus skills and creating a board games club. Students have also volunteered with local wildlife conservation group, True Harvest Seeds, collaborated with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council on Food Waste Action Week, and created dog tug toys for the RSPCA, as part of their Award efforts.

Kate Thompson, Director, Northern Ireland, at The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, said: “It’s brilliant to celebrate our amazing Gold Award holders at Hillsborough Castle today. I’ve seen so many smiling faces and proud family members looking on - and rightfully so, as these young people have shown extraordinary perseverance, creativity and self-belief to be here. A Gold DofE Award will equip them with lifelong skills – and it’s wonderful to see our Award holders sharing their experiences, having fun, and discussing their plans for the future. ”

1 . Celebration time The Duke meets Gold Award holders at Hillsborough Castle. Photo: Aaron McCracken, DofE

2 . Celebration time Gold Award Holder Sarah Johnston delivers a speech to attendees at Hillsborough Castle Photo: Aaron McCracken, DofE

3 . Celebration time Award holder Sarah Johnston, Actor Michelle Fairley and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh at Hillsborough Castle. Photo: Aaron McCracken, DofE

4 . Celebration time The Duke and DofE CEO Ruth Marvel OBE chat to Award holders at Hillsborough Castle. Photo: Aaron McCracken, DofE