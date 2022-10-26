The club was formed in 1932 and affiliated itself to the Mitchelburne branch of the Apprentice Boys of Derry. A newspaper report from 1932 reported that twelve new members were initiated at the first meeting.
The first President was Bro Andrew Dunbar, the Vice President was Bro Clarke Boyce.
According to the report a specially commissioned bus brought 30 Apprentice Boys from Derry for the inaugural meeting.
1. Apprentice Boys of Derry 90th Anniversary Celebration Dinner
Pictured the Dunseverick Mitchelburne Club Apprentice Boys of Derry 90th Anniversary Celebration Dinner 1932-1922 held at the Ballymoney RBL
2. Anniversary dinner
Winston Boyce, son of founder member Clarke Boyce, and Tommy McAllister, son of founder member John McAllister, James Mills President and Brian Brown, Vice president pictured the Dunseverick Mitchelburne Club Apprentice Boys of Derry 90th Anniversary Celebration Dinner 1932-1922 held at the Ballymoney RBL. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
3. Dinner dates
The Brown Family - Annie, Brian Senior, Brian Junior and Julie pictured the Dunseverick Mitchelburne Club Apprentice Boys of Derry 90th Anniversary Celebration Dinner
4. Anniversary dinner
Allister Kyle with his dad Robin Kyle pictured the Dunseverick Mitchelburne Club Apprentice Boys of Derry 90th Anniversary Celebration Dinner
