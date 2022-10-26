Register
In pictures: Dunseverick Apprentice Boys 90th dinner

The Dunseverick branch of the Apprentice Boys of Derry held a 90th anniversary dinner recently.

By Una Culkin
39 minutes ago
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 12:11pm

The club was formed in 1932 and affiliated itself to the Mitchelburne branch of the Apprentice Boys of Derry. A newspaper report from 1932 reported that twelve new members were initiated at the first meeting.

The first President was Bro Andrew Dunbar, the Vice President was Bro Clarke Boyce.

According to the report a specially commissioned bus brought 30 Apprentice Boys from Derry for the inaugural meeting.

1. Apprentice Boys of Derry 90th Anniversary Celebration Dinner

Pictured the Dunseverick Mitchelburne Club Apprentice Boys of Derry 90th Anniversary Celebration Dinner 1932-1922 held at the Ballymoney RBL

2. Anniversary dinner

Winston Boyce, son of founder member Clarke Boyce, and Tommy McAllister, son of founder member John McAllister, James Mills President and Brian Brown, Vice president pictured the Dunseverick Mitchelburne Club Apprentice Boys of Derry 90th Anniversary Celebration Dinner 1932-1922 held at the Ballymoney RBL. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

3. Dinner dates

The Brown Family - Annie, Brian Senior, Brian Junior and Julie pictured the Dunseverick Mitchelburne Club Apprentice Boys of Derry 90th Anniversary Celebration Dinner

4. Anniversary dinner

Allister Kyle with his dad Robin Kyle pictured the Dunseverick Mitchelburne Club Apprentice Boys of Derry 90th Anniversary Celebration Dinner

