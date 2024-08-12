IN PICTURES: Dunseverick Apprentice Boys on parade

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Aug 2024
The Mitchelburne Club Dunseverick branch of the Apprentice Boys of Derry took part in their annual parade on Saturday, August 10.

The club said: “A massive well done and thank you to Stranocum Flute Band who led us on parade and to our brethren and friends for their continued support.”

Here’s a few images from the day...

Dunseverick Apprentice Boys members

1. PARADES

Dunseverick Apprentice Boys members Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Dunseverick Apprentice Boys members

2. PARADES

Dunseverick Apprentice Boys members Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Dunseverick Apprentice Boys members

3. PARADES

Dunseverick Apprentice Boys members Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Dunseverick Apprentice Boys members

4. PARADES

Dunseverick Apprentice Boys members Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

