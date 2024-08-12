The club said: “A massive well done and thank you to Stranocum Flute Band who led us on parade and to our brethren and friends for their continued support.”
Here’s a few images from the day...
1 / 3
The club said: “A massive well done and thank you to Stranocum Flute Band who led us on parade and to our brethren and friends for their continued support.”
Here’s a few images from the day...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.