In pictures: Earl and Countess of Wessex visit Northern Ireland

The royal couple’s first stop was in Belfast where they attended a 1950s-themed celebration in Royal Avenue.
They later visited Bangor, which received city status as part of the Platinum Jubilee, to take part in festivities.
The royal visit marked the third day of celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s monarchy.
1.
Meeting the Earl of Wessex in Bangor city centre on Saturday, June 4. Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye.
2.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited in Bangor as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye.
3.
The Countess of Wessex chats with well-wishers in Bangor city centre. Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye.
4.
A section of the crowd that gathered in Bangor to see the royal couple. Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye.