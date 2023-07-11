In pictures: Edgarstown fun day in Portadown combines cultural and family activities ahead of Eleventh Night bonfire
Family and cultural activities were enjoyed by all ages at the Edgarstown estate in Portadown on July 11.
By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Jul 2023, 18:00 BST
The Community Cultural Festival pre-bonfire event included live music, bouncy castles, petting zoo, face-painting and a variety of other family fun activities.
Also lined up were cultural activities including a flute band workshop, drum major displays and Lambeg drumming.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to see what was going on and snapped these great pictures of some of those who enjoyed the day.
Page 1 of 4