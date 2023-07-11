Register
Enjoying the fun at the Edgarstown pre-bonfire fun day are from left, Amelia Scott (8), Laci Scott (10) and Lily Drummond (10). PT27-298.Enjoying the fun at the Edgarstown pre-bonfire fun day are from left, Amelia Scott (8), Laci Scott (10) and Lily Drummond (10). PT27-298.
Enjoying the fun at the Edgarstown pre-bonfire fun day are from left, Amelia Scott (8), Laci Scott (10) and Lily Drummond (10). PT27-298.

In pictures: Edgarstown fun day in Portadown combines cultural and family activities ahead of Eleventh Night bonfire

Family and cultural activities were enjoyed by all ages at the Edgarstown estate in Portadown on July 11.
By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Jul 2023, 18:00 BST

The Community Cultural Festival pre-bonfire event included live music, bouncy castles, petting zoo, face-painting and a variety of other family fun activities.

Also lined up were cultural activities including a flute band workshop, drum major displays and Lambeg drumming.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to see what was going on and snapped these great pictures of some of those who enjoyed the day.

Having a break from all the activities at the Edgarstown fun day on July 11 are from left, James Reid, Taylor Reid (5), Danny Blevins (7) and Jacqueline Reid. PT27-296.

1. Taking a breather

Having a break from all the activities at the Edgarstown fun day on July 11 are from left, James Reid, Taylor Reid (5), Danny Blevins (7) and Jacqueline Reid. PT27-296. Photo: Tony Hendron

Little Rosie Vennard (3) was treated to an ice cream by grandparents Eddie and Ann Vennard at the Edgarstown pre-bonfire fun day. PT27-297.

2. Having an ice time

Little Rosie Vennard (3) was treated to an ice cream by grandparents Eddie and Ann Vennard at the Edgarstown pre-bonfire fun day. PT27-297. Photo: Tony Hendron

Carly Millington (4) and Poppy McClune (3) showing off their painted faces at the Edgarstown July 11 fun day on Tuesday afternoon. PT27-283

3. Angel faces

Carly Millington (4) and Poppy McClune (3) showing off their painted faces at the Edgarstown July 11 fun day on Tuesday afternoon. PT27-283 Photo: Tony Hendron

Enjoying the Edgarstown pre-bonfire fun day on Tuesday afternoon. PT27-285.

4. All smiles

Enjoying the Edgarstown pre-bonfire fun day on Tuesday afternoon. PT27-285. Photo: Tony Hendron

