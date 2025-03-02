In pictures: Éire Óg GAC hosts quiz night in aid of TinyLife

Published 2nd Mar 2025, 14:40 BST
A successful charity quiz night was held on Saturday in the Éire Óg GAC clubrooms.

The event raised funds for TinyLife, Northern Ireland’s premature and vulnerable baby charity.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped in to meet up with some of those enjoying the evening.

Having a great night out at the TinyLife quiz are from left, Rebekah Drake, Sonia Robinson and Brooke Robinson. LM08-207.

Having a great night out at the TinyLife quiz are from left, Rebekah Drake, Sonia Robinson and Brooke Robinson. LM08-207. Photo: TONY HENDRON

All smiles at the TinyLife fundraising quiz in Eire Og clubrooms from, Aoife Clarke, Stevie Robinson, quizmaster, Eva-Rose Cassidy and Marie Clarke (Conway). LM08-200.

All smiles at the TinyLife fundraising quiz in Eire Og clubrooms from, Aoife Clarke, Stevie Robinson, quizmaster, Eva-Rose Cassidy and Marie Clarke (Conway). LM08-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Pictured at the TinyLife quiz are from left, Matthew McMorrow, Ryan Robinson and Brian Burns. LM08-201.

Pictured at the TinyLife quiz are from left, Matthew McMorrow, Ryan Robinson and Brian Burns. LM08-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Enjoying the quiz night are from left, Ronnie Higgins, Rhonda Cullen, Karen Higgins and Roní Clarke (2), TinyLife baby. LM08-202.

Enjoying the quiz night are from left, Ronnie Higgins, Rhonda Cullen, Karen Higgins and Roní Clarke (2), TinyLife baby. LM08-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON

