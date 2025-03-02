The event raised funds for TinyLife, Northern Ireland’s premature and vulnerable baby charity.
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped in to meet up with some of those enjoying the evening.
1. Charity quiz
Having a great night out at the TinyLife quiz are from left, Rebekah Drake, Sonia Robinson and Brooke Robinson. LM08-207. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Charity quiz
All smiles at the TinyLife fundraising quiz in Eire Og clubrooms from, Aoife Clarke, Stevie Robinson, quizmaster, Eva-Rose Cassidy and Marie Clarke (Conway). LM08-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Charity quiz
Pictured at the TinyLife quiz are from left, Matthew McMorrow, Ryan Robinson and Brian Burns. LM08-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Charity quiz
Enjoying the quiz night are from left, Ronnie Higgins, Rhonda Cullen, Karen Higgins and Roní Clarke (2), TinyLife baby. LM08-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON
