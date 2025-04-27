In pictures: Elvis Spectacular Show at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown takes fans back to 70s Las Vegas

By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Apr 2025, 17:57 BST
Elvis fans enjoyed a treat on Saturday night when award-winning Irish tribute Ciaran Houlihan brought the Elvis Spectacular Show to the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown.

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those who soaked up the atmosphere of 1970s Las Vegas at the show.

Elvis fans, Gail Hempkin, Emma Abbott, Jolene Beattie and Aimee Murtagh who attended the show on Saturday night. PT17-265. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Elvis fans, Gail Hempkin, Emma Abbott, Jolene Beattie and Aimee Murtagh who attended the show on Saturday night. PT17-265. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Happy smiles from, Anne Downey, left, and Ane Malone at the Elvis Spectacular Show. PT17-256. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Happy smiles from, Anne Downey, left, and Ane Malone at the Elvis Spectacular Show. PT17-256. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Looking forward to a great night of music are from left, Eileen Kerr, Muriel Aughey and Betty McDowell. PT17-258. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Looking forward to a great night of music are from left, Eileen Kerr, Muriel Aughey and Betty McDowell. PT17-258. Photo: TONY HENDRON

The Ruddell family who enjoyed the show on Saturday night including from left, Colin, Katie, Chris and Sylvia. PT17-255. Photo: TONY HENDRON

The Ruddell family who enjoyed the show on Saturday night including from left, Colin, Katie, Chris and Sylvia. PT17-255. Photo: TONY HENDRON

