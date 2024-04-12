In pictures: End of Ramadan celebrated for the first time in Cookstown

There was a good turnout for the Eid al-Fitr celebration on Wednesday evening in Gortalowry House.

Business owner from Bapchop Barber Shop in Cookstown, Kenan Kilic (from Turkey) and his wife Rima Kilic (from Lithuania), organised the event and made sure that everyone felt connected.

The Muslim community meet each Friday afternoon between 1.30 – 2.30 for prayer, with Imam and Hafiz Shoeb Ahmed Mohammed, from India, leading the prayers.

Business owner Hasan Molla from Bengel Spice Take Away in Cookstown, cooked all the warm food and there was plenty of curry and chicken and rice and vegetables available after a month of fasting.

There was also live music supplied by Toni Atanasov from Bulgaria, who played the keyboard.

Later, some other religious leaders came to take part in the celebration.

There were guests from Indonesia, Timor Leste, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Lithuania, The Netherlands, Turkey, Africa and many locals from Cookstown.

A spokesperson added: "It was such a good harmony and laughter and joy and a lot of people made new friends. This was a evening with so many different Nationalities, but no one was left out and there was a unity of common interest and that was respect and acceptance for who you are and not what you believe.

"The tables were dressed up with food from the world that looked so very tasty. We think that next year they need a bigger accomodation and they hope to meet you too next year celebration. All are welcome."

