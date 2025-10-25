Coffee - Surprising facts about coffee

In pictures: Enjoying a cuppa in Portadown in aid of Pretty n Pink breast cancer charity

By Valerie Martin
Published 25th Oct 2025, 18:49 BST
A charity fundraising coffee event proved a great reason to enjoy some sweet treats on Friday morning.

The Old School House in the Fergus Hall at St Mark’s in Portadown hosted a successful coffee morning in aid of Pretty n Pink breast cancer charity.

The event was held during the charity’s special breast cancer awareness week.

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those who supported the fundraiser.

Working hard to keep the coffee flowing are from left, Karen Hoy, Pretty n Pink support worker, Debbie Millar, Steven Guy, Melanie Hamilton and Alison Edwards. PT43-248.

Enjoying a cuppa at the coffee morning are from left, Margaret Thornbury, Olga Erwin and Joan McDonald. PT43-255.

Posing happily at the Pretty n Pink coffee morning are Jacquie Keegan, left, and Irene Byrne. PT43-257.

Having a catch up at the coffee morning are from left, Niall Crozier, Terry Kennedy and John Spencer. PT43-256.

