In pictures: Enjoying a cuppa in Portadown in aid of Pretty n Pink breast cancer charity

The Old School House in the Fergus Hall at St Mark’s in Portadown hosted a successful coffee morning in aid of Pretty n Pink breast cancer charity.
The event was held during the charity’s special breast cancer awareness week.
Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those who supported the fundraiser.
1. Charity fundraiser
Working hard to keep the coffee flowing are from left, Karen Hoy, Pretty n Pink support worker, Debbie Millar, Steven Guy, Melanie Hamilton and Alison Edwards. PT43-248. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Charity coffee morning
Enjoying a cuppa at the coffee morning are from left, Margaret Thornbury, Olga Erwin and Joan McDonald. PT43-255. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Charity coffee morning
Posing happily at the Pretty n Pink coffee morning are Jacquie Keegan, left, and Irene Byrne. PT43-257. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Charity coffee morning
Having a catch up at the coffee morning are from left, Niall Crozier, Terry Kennedy and John Spencer. PT43-256. Photo: TONY HENDRON