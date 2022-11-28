In pictures: Enrolment service at Finvoy
Finvoy Boys’ Brigade and Girls’ Brigade Companies had their joint enrolment service in Finvoy Presbyterian Church on Sunday (November 27).
By Una Culkin
2 hours ago
The service was conducted by the Rev. Roy Gaston. Sophie Shaw read the lesson for the Girls’ Brigade while Matthew Keers read the lesson for the Boys' Brigade.
The Collectors were Sophie Shaw, Shannon Shiels, Grace Dysart, Ellie May Wallace, James Reid, Samuel Blair, Harry Speers, and Philip Gilmore.
Long service awards were also handed out at the enrolment service to Stewart Dunlop, Siobhan Blair and Rev. Roy Gaston for having completed over 15 years as a leader in the Company.
