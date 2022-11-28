Finvoy Boys’ Brigade and Girls’ Brigade Companies had their joint enrolment service in Finvoy Presbyterian Church on Sunday (November 27).

The service was conducted by the Rev. Roy Gaston. Sophie Shaw read the lesson for the Girls’ Brigade while Matthew Keers read the lesson for the Boys' Brigade.

The Collectors were Sophie Shaw, Shannon Shiels, Grace Dysart, Ellie May Wallace, James Reid, Samuel Blair, Harry Speers, and Philip Gilmore.

Long service awards were also handed out at the enrolment service to Stewart Dunlop, Siobhan Blair and Rev. Roy Gaston for having completed over 15 years as a leader in the Company.

1. Enrolment service 9th Route boys' Brigade Company with Captain Ian Bolton and Chaplin Roy Gaston Photo: s Photo Sales

2. Long service Long service awards handed out at Finvoy enrolment service. Captain Ian Bolton (Left) pictured with Stewart Dunlop, Siobhan Blair and Rev. Roy Gaston receiving their long service Certificates having completed over fifteen years as a leader in the Company Photo: s Photo Sales

3. Enrolment 267 Girls Brigade Company with Captain Alison Keers and Chaplin Rev Roy Gaston Photo: s Photo Sales