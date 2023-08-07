A day of fun day in Lurgan on Sunday raised awareness of mental health issues, with some special guests turning out to make the event even more memorable.

Among those lending their support for the event were ex-Manchester United and Newcastle player Keith Gillespie and Dublin-based social media personality Black Paddy, who both pulled on their football boots for the Just a Chat team.

The charity was set up to raise awareness and combat the stigma of mental health for young people between the ages of 11-18 and on Sunday, its football team lined up against Oxford Sunnyside as part of fun day activities held at Knockramer Park.

The Just a Chat team won 2-1 but the real aim of the day was to raise essential funds for the charity and awareness of mental health in the local area.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture the atmosphere of the day.

