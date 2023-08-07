Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Leslie Conn, son Matthew (12) and friend Connor O'Hagan pictured at the charity fun day and football match on Sunday. LM32-209.Leslie Conn, son Matthew (12) and friend Connor O'Hagan pictured at the charity fun day and football match on Sunday. LM32-209.
Leslie Conn, son Matthew (12) and friend Connor O'Hagan pictured at the charity fun day and football match on Sunday. LM32-209.

In pictures: ex-Manchester United and Newcastle player Keith Gillespie lines up for Just a Chat charity match in Lurgan

A day of fun day in Lurgan on Sunday raised awareness of mental health issues, with some special guests turning out to make the event even more memorable.
By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 16:43 BST

Among those lending their support for the event were ex-Manchester United and Newcastle player Keith Gillespie and Dublin-based social media personality Black Paddy, who both pulled on their football boots for the Just a Chat team.

The charity was set up to raise awareness and combat the stigma of mental health for young people between the ages of 11-18 and on Sunday, its football team lined up against Oxford Sunnyside as part of fun day activities held at Knockramer Park.

The Just a Chat team won 2-1 but the real aim of the day was to raise essential funds for the charity and awareness of mental health in the local area.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture the atmosphere of the day.

The Just A Chat team received a guard of honour as they took to the field on Sunday morning. LM32-211.

1. Guard of honour

The Just A Chat team received a guard of honour as they took to the field on Sunday morning. LM32-211. Photo: Tony Hendron

The Oxford Sunnyside Veterans first and second half teams pictured before the charity match in aid of local mental health charity Just A Chat. LM32-212.

2. Read for action

The Oxford Sunnyside Veterans first and second half teams pictured before the charity match in aid of local mental health charity Just A Chat. LM32-212. Photo: Tony Hendron

Supporters who attended the charity football match between Oxford Sunnyside Veterans and a Just A Chat team at Knockcramer Park on Sunday morning. LM32-213.

3. Lending their support

Supporters who attended the charity football match between Oxford Sunnyside Veterans and a Just A Chat team at Knockcramer Park on Sunday morning. LM32-213. Photo: Tony Hendron

Young fans who attended the charity match at Knockcramer Park on Sunday. Included from left are, Joey Maginn (9), Joe Livingston (9) and James Robinson (9). LM32-214.

4. Enjoying the day

Young fans who attended the charity match at Knockcramer Park on Sunday. Included from left are, Joey Maginn (9), Joe Livingston (9) and James Robinson (9). LM32-214. Photo: Tony Hendron

Next Page
Page 1 of 5