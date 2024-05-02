In pictures: excited customers gather for Menarys store opening in Lurgan

The opening of the new-look Market Street store on Thursday morning was marked by special treats, discounts and giveaways for customers.

It was announced recently that Menarys had secured a deal with longstanding business owners and family friends, the Houston family.

John Houston, managing director of Houstons, is to retire later this year and it has been agreed that Menarys will acquire five of the Houstons stores. The deal will result in the Houstons branches in Banbridge, Enniskillen, Portadown, Lurgan and Downpatrick all being rebranded as Menarys.

Menarys’ managing director, Stephen McCammon said: “We are delighted to see these two historic family businesses coming together under the Menarys name."

