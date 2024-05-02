In pictures: excited customers gather for Menarys store opening in Lurgan

The Houstons store in Lurgan has become the first of five to be rebranded as Menarys after being acquired by the well-known family company.
By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd May 2024, 17:54 BST

The opening of the new-look Market Street store on Thursday morning was marked by special treats, discounts and giveaways for customers.

It was announced recently that Menarys had secured a deal with longstanding business owners and family friends, the Houston family.

John Houston, managing director of Houstons, is to retire later this year and it has been agreed that Menarys will acquire five of the Houstons stores. The deal will result in the Houstons branches in Banbridge, Enniskillen, Portadown, Lurgan and Downpatrick all being rebranded as Menarys.

Menarys’ managing director, Stephen McCammon said: “We are delighted to see these two historic family businesses coming together under the Menarys name."

Menarys manager, Lynette Young, centre, cuts the ribbon to officially open the company's new Lurgan store with the help of sales assistants, Shirley Graham, left, and Sharon Kelly. LM18-204. Photo: Tony Hendron

Out for a duck...Customer Bernie O'Hare, left, tries her luck at catching a discount prize at the opening of the new Menarys store, Lurgan. LM18-211. Photo: Tony Hendron

Looking happy at the opening of the new new Menarys store, Lurgan, are from left, Jonathan Kerrigan, Menarys director, Linda Thompson, manager, Menarys, Lisburn, Lee Cements, IT manager, Lynne Donnelly, sales assistant, and Lynette Young store manager. LM18-207. Photo: Tony Hendron

Customers stream through the door at the opening of the new Menarys store, Lurgan, on Thursday. LM18-205. Photo: Tony Hendron

