In pictures: family fun in Lurgan at Shankill Parish Picnic in the Park

An afternoon of family fun was enjoyed on Sunday at a Picnic in the Park organised by Shankill Parish.
By Valerie Martin
Published 7th May 2024, 14:31 BST

Lurgan Park was the venue for the picnic, before everyone was enouraged to start the first lap of the 90,000-step challenge.

Throughout May, Shankill Parish is encouraging as many people as possible to carry out their own ‘4 Peaks Challenge’ at home.

By doing just one lap of Lurgan Park every day, in just three weeks participants will have completed the 90,000 steps.

Proceeds raised from sponsorship will go towards the Re-Imagining Shankill Project.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along on Sunday afternoon where he got these great photos.

1. Picnic In The Park

Looking happy at the Shankill Parish Picnic in the Park on Sunday are Neal and Julie Myers. LM19-207. Photo: Tony Hendron

2. Picnic in the Park

Having a great time on Sunday in Lurgan Park at the Shankill Parish picnic are from left, Paul Scoby, Lorna Dreaning, Sharon Scoby and Avril Bingham. LM19-202. Photo: Tony Hendron

3. Picnic In The Park

Sitting comfortably at the Shankill Parish Picnic In The Park are from left, Joanne Harvey, Lydia Harvey and Rev Mark Harvey. LM19-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

4. Picnic In The Park

Enjoying the Shankill Parish Picnic In The Park are meembers of the Stewart Family including from left, Izaac, (11), Nathan (9), mum, Lynn and Reuben (6). LM19-203. Photo: Tony Hendron

