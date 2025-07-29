In Pictures: 'Feedback just amazing' from Armoy Road Races 2025

Local favourite Paul Jordan was named Man of the Meeting, showcasing his consistent performance across six races.

Speaking after the event, William Munnis, clerk of the course said, “Friday was jam-packed with practice, pre-qualifying and then the two races. Both races were equally thrilling as Paul Jordan won the Clyde Shanks Supertwins and then third in the Hilton Car Sales Supersport – the latter also saw Mike Browne make his first win.

“Saturday started well but we were challenged with both the weather and at one stage an oil spill where a bike had leaked on the start/finish grid and then the whole way around the circuit. After the rain had passed, we engaged with the riders given the variant conditions of the track and we had waited a bit longer before the McFarlane Tarmac Open Race.

“I have to say I’m very pleased with how the meeting went, everyone knew their roles, communication was clear, and we all worked together extremely well. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all the riders for their passion and dedication to road racing and for being at Armoy as without them we really don’t have a sport – it was fantastic to see so many riders on the grid."

Gareth McAuley, chairman of the club, said: “I noticed the course started to fill out the weekend before the racing so come Thursday there were caravans, motorhomes, tents in fields all around the course.

"Over the course of the two days, I’ve been speaking to fans and sponsors alike and the feedback is just amazing, even on social media the photos, the stories and people praising the meeting seems to be continually posted. I’ve noted people speaking to folk from Germany, Poland and Argentina, as well as a number of people who have only come to Armoy for the first time and are now saying they will be back next year – it’s just amazing."

The Armoy Road Races event is enabled by funding from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. “I’d also like to thank the sponsors including Trevor from the Bayview Hotel, the fans who were just outstanding, the many officials, marshals, those in race control to the paramedics and PSNI and the army of volunteers and club members, including the Supporters’ Club – what a team. Thank you,” concluded William Munnis.

1 . Road Races Mike Browne (BPE/Russell Racing Honda) celebrates winning the Race of Legends at Armoy road races with his team. Photo: Pacemaker

2 . Road Races Aaron Lyons, from Ducati Antrim, is pictured with the prize winners of the Next Generation Supersport 2 Race. Photo: Submitted

3 . Road Races Raymond Hodges and Lisa Ross from TT Racing, pictured with the prize winners of the Moto 3 race. Photo: Submitted