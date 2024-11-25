The Marine Hotel was the venue for a wonderful winter fair by the members of Naturally North Coast and Glens group.
Christmas shopping and festive fun was the order of the day...
1. EVENTS
It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Naturally North Coast and Glens market at the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle on Sunday, November 24. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
2. EVENTS
It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Naturally North Coast and Glens market at the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle on Sunday, November 24. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
3. EVENTS
It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Naturally North Coast and Glens market at the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle on Sunday, November 24. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
4. EVENTS
It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Naturally North Coast and Glens market at the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle on Sunday, November 24. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.