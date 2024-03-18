The Chaplain of the Company, Rev. Roy Gaston, acted as chairman for the evening and welcomed everybody to the display. The Inspecting Officer was James Dysart, a former member and Officer in the Company. The programme consisted of drill, figure marching, sketches, singing, interspersed with P.E. and humorous items under the leadership of Captain Ian Bolton.

Presidents badges were awarded to Bobbie Connolly, Jamie Shaw, Matthew Rea and Ross McAleese. The Captain reported on a highly successful session in all the Battalion competitions and even at national level as well. The Company section had won the Battalion Volleyball and the tag rugby competitions. The Junior section had two wins and a second place in Northern Ireland creating superhero capes.

They also won the Battalion figure marching competition. The inspecting Officer James Dysart gave a glowing report on the company activities, saying the company had put on a

wonderful display and commended the Officers on their hard work throughout the session. He recalled his time spent in the Company both as a boy and a leader. He commended the leaders and Officers on a splendid display.

The prizes were presented by Mr Dysart’s wife Olive. The cup winners were as follows:

Anchor boys: The Dunlop Cup, Harry Cooper; The Beattie Shield for Endeavour, James McAleese; The Granagh Cup, Matthew Steel.

Junior Section: The Rosnashane Cup for PE, Sam McGinley; Play the Game Cup, Jack Bellingham; Junior Scripture Cup, Harry Dunlop; 2nd Year scripture, Harry Bolton; 3rd Year Scripture, George Connolly; Best Junior the Cooper Cup, George Connolly; 125 Anniversary Shield, Johnny McKinney; The McCartney Cup for Endeavour, Josh Hill.

Company Section: The Millar Cup for Sport, Bobby Connolly; Grade one scripture Harry Wilson; Grade two scripture Colin Shaw; Grade three scripture Jack Bolton; Grade four scripture Cameron Morrison. Best Senior Boy Hughes Cup, Cameron Morrison. Centenary Cup for Drill, Matthew Rea. The Gillen Cup for character & influence, Philip Gilmore. The Hanna Cup for uniform, Ben Logan.

The Captain Ian Bolton then thanked all the boys, officers, parents, friends, and the audience for their generous donations to company funds to conclude another successful year at the 9th Route Boys’ Brigade in Finvoy.

