In pictures: Fireworks and fancy dress festivities for Coleraine's Halloween hooley
It was a spooktacular weekend on the north coast as the Causeway Coast prepared for Halloween.
By Una Culkin
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:15 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 10:17 GMT
There were spooky characters in the town centre during the week as part of Coleraine Business Improvement District’s Halloween happenings.
Lots of children – and adults – came to the pumpkin patch to meet the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus and other characters before the skies lit up with a spectacular fireworks display on Friday evening at the new venue of the Ulster University camus.
Here’s a look at some of the ghostly goings-on...
