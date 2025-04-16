IN PICTURES: First Ballymoney Boys' Brigade hold annual display and inspection

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Apr 2025, 10:39 BST
First Ballymoney Boys’ Brigade recently held its annual Inspection and Display.

Three boys from Company section received their President's Badge from their mothers.

Here’s how the whole company got on...

Company section cup winners. From left to right, back row – William Kerr, David McClelland, Christopher Finney, Matthew Johnston, Ross Quinn, Sam Hanna. Front row – Isaac Boreland, Joseph Alexander, Owen Patterson, Harry Quinn.

Junior section cup winners. From left to right, back row – George Burns, Harry Stewart, Oliver Greer, Charlie Campbell, Callum Irwin. Front row – Benjamin Quinn, Joshua Irwin, Alfie McAuley, Jonah Clements, James Millen.

Three boys from Company section receiving their President's Badge from their mothers. From left to right, Joseph Alexander and mum Christine, Ross Quinn and mum Susanna, Sam Hanna and mum Lesley.

Anchor section cup winners (from left) Eli Smyth, Harry Greer, Caleb Smyth, Reuben Stewart, Reuben Quinn.

