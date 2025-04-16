Three boys from Company section received their President's Badge from their mothers.
Here’s how the whole company got on...
Company section cup winners. From left to right, back row – William Kerr, David McClelland, Christopher Finney, Matthew Johnston, Ross Quinn, Sam Hanna. Front row – Isaac Boreland, Joseph Alexander, Owen Patterson, Harry Quinn. Photo: BALLYMONEY BB
Junior section cup winners. From left to right, back row – George Burns, Harry Stewart, Oliver Greer, Charlie Campbell, Callum Irwin. Front row – Benjamin Quinn, Joshua Irwin, Alfie McAuley, Jonah Clements, James Millen. Photo: BALLYMONEY BB
Three boys from Company section receiving their President's Badge from their mothers. From left to right, Joseph Alexander and mum Christine, Ross Quinn and mum Susanna, Sam Hanna and mum Lesley. Photo: BALLYMONEY BB
Anchor section cup winners (from left) Eli Smyth, Harry Greer, Caleb Smyth, Reuben Stewart, Reuben Quinn. Photo: BALLYMONEY BB
